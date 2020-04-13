Three Colorado Springs Utilities employees have tested positive for the coronavirus and are recovering at home, officials said Monday.
Colorado Springs Utilities has tested 16 employees from among its workforce of 1,999, chief executive Aram Benyamin told the Colorado Springs City Council. Nine employees tested negative and test results for the remaining four are pending, he said.
The employees who tested positive worked in the field and in the office, but none of them worked with the public, said Amy Trinidad, a Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman. The business is not releasing the departments the employees work in to protect their privacy, she said.
El Paso County Public Health has also worked with the employees who tested positive to determine who they were in contact with, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for the agency.
Utilities officials have contacted all the employees that may have had exposure to those who have tested positive, and is scheduling those who were potentially exposed for testing, Benyamin told the city council.
The coronavirus-positive employees did not work in the on-site housing Colorado Springs Utilities is providing to a few essential employees who work on the power-generating facilities, Trinidad said. Employees live in the on-site trailers for seven days at a time to help protect them from exposure to the virus, Benyamin said, in an earlier interview.
Employees that show coronavirus symptoms are tested immediately, Trinidad said.
“They are sent directly to testing and sent home to isolate until test results are received,” she said.
