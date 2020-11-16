A Colorado Springs Utilities employee was injured Monday when an underground natural gas line erupted in flames.
#ColoradoSpringsFire crews working to control natural gas feed fire. pic.twitter.com/C4PdgY3z9s— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2020
The fire was in a hole that was dug near a driveway at 3980 Barrelwood Court in northeast Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter about 2 p.m.
The employee was taken to a hospital and later released, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
#ColoradoSpringsFire Units on scene of a natural gas fire at 3980 BarrelWood Court. CSFD Hazardous Materials Team and CSU on scene.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2020