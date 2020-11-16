Natural gas fire

A natural gas fire erupted Monday in a northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood. (Screenshot from Colorado Springs Fire Department video)

A Colorado Springs Utilities employee was injured Monday when an underground natural gas line erupted in flames. 

The fire was in a hole that was dug near a driveway at 3980 Barrelwood Court in northeast Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department said on Twitter about 2 p.m.

The employee was taken to a hospital and later released, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs Utilities. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

