Colorado Springs Utilities committed Friday to closing down the coal-fired portions of Martin Drake Power Plant by 2023 and investing significantly more in renewable energy in coming decades.
"The Drake decision is unbelievably historic," Colorado Springs Utilities board member Richard Skorman said. "...This is a time for huge celebration."
The Colorado Springs Utilities board, which is also Colorado Springs City Council, supported closing the coal-fired generators at the downtown Drake Power Plant 12 years earlier than previously planned because it no longer makes economic sense to operate them. The utility plans to replace the coal-fired power with temporary small natural gas generators in the same facility.
"It costs more to operate than we can buy energy on the spot market," board member Wayne Williams said.
The Utilities board looked at two plans Friday for future energy. Both set the closure of Drake at 2023; achieve 80% carbon reduction by 2030, as called for under new state rules; and set a course for 90% renewable energy generation by 2050.
The two plans differed in what energy sources will be used to place the coal-fired generation at Ray Nixon Power Plant near Fountain by 2030, with one relying more heavily on natural gas and the other relying more on renewable energy. The board voted 7 to 2 to back the latter.
Board members who backed the greater focus on renewable energy said it provides more flexibility and in the long-term avoids some of the risk associated with the cost of natural gas going up. In the short term, the renewable-energy focused plan is also expected to be slightly cheaper, board members said.
"We need to really have all the other options on the table besides natural gas," Skorman said.
The chosen plan envisions the utility relying much more heavily on wind turbines and large-scale battery storage to help meet the city's needs.
Board members Don Knight and Andy Pico opposed the plan focused on greater renewable energy because they view it as risky. It depends on future technological innovations, particularly around battery storage, that haven't happened yet, Knight said.
Knight pointed out the utility is not planning to install its first 25-megawatt battery until 2024 and the plan envisions hundreds of new megawatts of battery storage.
The leap to so much battery storage scares him, Knight said.
Both Knight and Pico said they were more comfortable relying on natural gas generation in the future.
"I think the idea of adding incremental natural gas really makes a lot of sense," Pico said.
Knight also would like to see coal-fired generation at Nixon stay in place until 2050 to ensure the reliability of the power.
Most of the residents who spoke to the board Friday backed greater renewable energy generation, citing the health and climate benefits of moving away from fossil fuels.
"It makes sense to set our sights high and set our sights on technological innovation," resident Benedict Wright said.