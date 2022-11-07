Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin will leave at the end of the year to take a new position with a different utility provider.

Benyamin was hired as CEO in 2018 and while he has led the organization, Utilities adopted a transition plan to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, and moved up the date for shuttering the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant. The plant was scheduled to be shuttered in 2035, but under a more aggressive integrated power plan it produced power for the last time in September.

As part of the transition to more clean energy, Utilities has also signed agreements to purchase power from large, new solar arrays, including the Pike Solar Project, a 175-megawatt solar project coupled with a 25-megawatt battery storage system that is under construction.

Benyamin expects the ongoing transition of the electrical grid to cleaner sources of energy will be one of the biggest challenges for his replacement. While Utilities is well on its way to hitting its 80% carbon reduction goal, there is more work ahead, he said.

"The next CEO needs to be very keen on these trends that are ahead of us," he said.

The transition away from coal has been driven by economic factors across the country because wind turbines, solar arrays and utility-scale batteries are in the long term cheaper. They require far fewer workers and there are no fuel costs.

Utilities has also launched a major fiber-optic internet project under Benyamin's leadership that will serve both Utilities' internal needs and provide lines to commercial companies for lease. Ting contracted with Utilities to provide direct internet service to homes and agreed to pay $593 million over 25 years to lease extra fiber space, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2,500-mile system is expected to cost $600 million to build out by 2028, according to a presentation earlier this year.

Benyamin also led a transition away from an organization that functioned as four separate businesses to a more integrated organization, he said.

"This organization is set for many, many layers of success because of that structural change," he said.

Turnover has also been a challenge for Utilities as it has been for other organizations during the pandemic. For Utilities, some of that turnover happened at senior leadership levels, prompting some concern among the board. Benyamin expects workforce issues in general will be an ongoing challenge, particularly to ensure salaries and benefits are keeping up with inflation.

Now, Benyamin said he is leaving behind a solid leadership team and expects Travas Deal, chief operations officer, to fill in as acting CEO. Deal will step into that position before Benyamin departs completely so there will be some overlap and a good transition.

Benyamin said he is not leaving over compensation. He will be taking a pay cut in his new position. He is also not departing because the city will have a new mayor in April with Mayor John Suthers is term-limited, Benyamin said. He declined to say where he will be working next, because his new employer needs to make that announcement.

On the whole, he said Utilities is in good shape.

"I have great faith in the people of this utility," Benyamin said.

Suthers said in a written statement that Benyamin has taken vital steps in modernizing Utilities.

“Aram’s forward-looking approach has helped put Colorado Springs in a favorable position to navigate growth, changes in the regulatory and environmental environments, and advancing technology. I am sad to see him leave Colorado Springs but understand the attraction of the new opportunity that presents itself. I wish him the best in his next endeavor and am confident in the team he has in place to lead in his stead,” Suthers said.