Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin is leaving to work for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Benyamin will serve as chief operating officer for the utility that serves 4 million residents and businesses in Los Angeles, a Thursday news release stated.

“I am excited to continue my time in public service at the largest municipal water and power utility in the nation, and to do so in a city where I have deep roots," Benyamin said, in a written statement. "As much as I will miss Colorado Springs, I know I am leaving Colorado Springs Utilities at a time when the leadership is strong, the progress is significant, and the future planning is robust and innovative.”

In his new job, Benyamin will oversee the power system and assist in the "evolutionary plans and goals" of that system, Martin Adams, general manager and chief engineer wrote in a bulletin.

Benyamin is returning to a utility where he started as an entry-level engineer and worked until 2015, when he started at Colorado Springs Utilities as general manager of energy supplies. He has been CEO in Colorado Springs for four years. Benyamin said in the past he was not leaving over pay or the city's upcoming mayoral election.

The Colorado Springs Utilities board has named Chief Operations Officer Travas Deal as acting CEO, effective Dec. 1.

Utilities is planning a national search to replace Benyamin and may name a new CEO in the first quarter of the new year. Utilities will be open to internal and external candidates for the CEO job, a news release stated.

Under Benyamin's leadership, Utilities shuttered the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant ahead of schedule, signed agreements to purchase more solar power, and started construction of a citywide fiber network.