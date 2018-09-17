The Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors unanimously voted Monday to offer the organization's top position to Aram Benyamin, the general manager of the Energy Supply Department.
Benyamin was one of three finalists announced late last month for the CEO job. He was one of about 130 people who applied for the position. The other two finalists were Mark Gabriel, administrator and chief executive officer of the Western Area Power Administration, and Eric Tharp, Utilities' acting CEO and chief energy services officer.
Benyamin will replace Jerry Forte, who retired in May after more than 12 years as Utilities' CEO. His salary was $447,200, but Benyamin's salary has not yet been determined.
Many members of Utilities' board acknowledged the importance of their decision and praised all three finalists. Benyamin stood out from the rest, they said, due to his ongoing education, community engagement and his focus on the organization's employees.
"You want to have the person that is going to be in there working with the crews," said board member Richard Skorman. "He's going to be up there at 5 in the morning. He's going to be making sure things are being done in the right way. He's going to be that worker CEO who is going to roll up their sleeves and be involved every day in making this a great organization."
