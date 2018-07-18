The Colorado Springs Utilities board selected seven semifinalists for its chief executive position Tuesday.
The board will interview each in person next month and anticipates announcing Utilities’ next CEO before the end of the year, board member Merv Bennett said Wednesday.
The semifinalists, whose names have not been released, include internal and external candidates, he said.
The search began almost immediately after Jerry Forte stepped down at the end of May. Eric Tharp, Utilities’ chief energy services officer, is serving as acting CEO.
Board Chairman Tom Strand said 129 people applied for the position.
“We’ve got some pretty good people,” Strand said. “It’s a pretty good gig.”
Names won’t be released until finalists have been selected, Strand said.
Previously, Strand said that Bill Cherrier, Utilities’ former chief financial officer, had expressed strong interest in succeeding Forte. But Cherrier, who left his position late last year to become CEO of the Central Iowa Power Cooperative, appears to have changed his mind. He told The Gazette he has no interest in Utilities’ CEO spot and wouldn’t apply.