Colorado Springs Utilities is appealing a city order to halt construction of a new 5 million-gallon concrete water tank the agency is building in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

The city-owned utility announced Friday it filed a formal appeal this week of the stop work order the city issued Aug. 30. Residents pushed this summer for a pause in construction after they identified in June the new Wilson water tank at the intersection of Wilson Road and Alabaster Way in northwest Colorado Springs was 20 feet taller than the utility was permitted to build. A development plan city planners administratively approved in June 2022 limits the new tank's height to no more than 45 feet.

Senior planner Bill Gray said in an email Aug. 25 the Planning Commission will hear that request during a public meeting sometime in the future. The modification will not be administratively decided, he said, as original development plan was.

Appeal documents say that when the development plan was originally submitted the tank's true overall height was uncertain because the utility hadn't yet contracted a vendor to build it.

A note on page 12 of the plan states, "All measurements above are estimates. Final elevations will be designed by tank manufacturer during structural design phase."

The subcontractor building the tank developed it based on certain structural design specifications, the utility said in its appeal documents, making its final height about 60 feet.

On May 5, city planners approved an application for a building permit from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department; that application included the development plan and construction drawings showing the overall tank height at about 60 feet, Utilities said in its appeal.

About a month later on June 13, resident Larry Starr, whose home is directly in front of the construction site, contacted the utility to say he believed the tank was built too tall. The agency investigated and found its building permit wasn't in compliance with its development plan, appeal documents state.

When city code enforcement officers came to the construction site June 29 and June 30 they did not issue a stop work order, according to appeal documents. Utilities said its land use consultant informed the agency the city had "erroneously issued the building permit" and Utilities wasn't required to take remedial action.

Residents have said this summer they are upset Colorado Springs Utilities didn't "properly" follow the city's process for land use applications and felt "deceived."

"I still do not think Colorado Springs Utilities is owning the fact that what they built was not to the approved plan, and that was their responsibility to make sure that it was," Starr said Friday. "It wasn't somebody stamping plans or not stamping plans. ... Colorado Springs Utilities seems to not believe that they have to follow the same rules that everybody else would if they had built something that wasn't to plan."

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

After the consultant recommended the utility amend its development plan, it filed a request to do so on July 18, continuing work on the tank "in reliance on the building permit," appeal documents state. The work was necessary to mitigate cost overruns and destruction of materials the agency said would occur if construction was delayed and work not completed before the cooler seasons.

The utility is now formally proposing a major modification to the approved development plan with city planners to reconcile the height difference.

As of Friday more than 80% of the tank has been constructed per the regional building permit, Colorado Springs Utilities said in its appeal.

The agency estimates it has spent about $3.42 million constructing the tank, with just under $3 million of that spent before the time Utilities claims it knew the building permit had been "erroneously" approved.

The building permit has not expired and hasn't been revoked or forfeited, the agency said.

"Regardless of the outcome of the (development plan) amendment, under well-established law, Utilities has a vested right in the building permit based on its reliance thereon. Because Utilities has a vested right in the building permit under Colorado law, city planning is estopped from contesting the validity of the building permit and Utilities' right to build the tank in conformance with the building permit. As such, the (stop work order) is erroneous and clearly contrary to law," the appeal states.

Since receiving the stop work order late last week the utility did halt construction on the tank and limited the construction contractor to cleanup work at the site, officials said in a Friday news release.

While the appeal is pending, Utilities said it will continue working on the tank as permitted, including working to complete a tie-in to an existing water line and applying a final layer of cover coat to the tank.

"Springs Utilities feels it is in the best interest of its customers to avoid costly delays and complete construction," the news release said.

The release said the agency is "committed" to following the amended development plan and appeals processes "to ensure alignment between the development plan for the tank and the building permit."

It was unclear late Friday afternoon how long the appeal process may take.