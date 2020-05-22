A UPS driver from Colorado Springs was killed east of Ellicott on Thursday evening when his delivery truck ran off the road.
Around 8 p.m. state troopers found the driver, 71-year-old Don Buckner, ejected from the truck, which had traveled off the right side of westbound Highway 94, approximately three miles east of Ellicott, and rolled once, according to a press release from the Colorado State Patrol.
Buckner, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was flown via Flight for Life to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.