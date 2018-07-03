Colorado Springs, alongside most of Colorado, is under a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service until 8 p.m. as high fire danger continues.
It continues to be a hot week, with a predicted high on Tuesday of 94 degrees, according the the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The week will see temperatures in the low 90s and high 80s.
Chances of thunderstorms are at 10 percent, but will increase as the week continues, climbing to 50 percent on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Dry and warm conditions are predicted for Independence Day. Fireworks are prohibited in Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain, Manitou Springs, unincorporated El Paso County and all of Teller County.
