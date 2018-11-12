Colorado Springs officials plan to host another town hall this week to gather feedback on how best to address homelessness in the city.
The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. It marks the third of six such meetings this fall for residents to offer feedback on the city's homelessness action plan, which officials released in October.
Thursday's meeting also will offer residents a chance to ask questions of the Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team, and about the city's ordinances banning camping on public property.
The city’s eight-point plan calls for the creation of 370 more “low barrier” shelter beds, where admission is based on behavior, not sobriety. Much of that extra shelter space opened on Nov. 1.
The plan’s other steps include expanded use of the city’s HelpCOS.org website, the creation of a “homeless court” that would offer alternatives to fines or jail for many municipal offenses, and the hiring of more code enforcement officers to clean up illegal camps. The city also plans to help create a fund to house homeless military veterans, and create HelpCOS Ambassador Teams to do outreach and help tourists downtown and in Old Colorado City.
The deadline for completing those initiatives is Dec. 31, 2019.