Frequent and dedicated bus service between downtown Colorado Springs and University of Colorado Colorado Springs could help transform the north Nevada Avenue corridor and link two growing neighborhood, a transit-needs study shows.
Colorado Springs staff have been studying the needs along the corridor for more than a year and expect to present a long-term vision for rapid bus service Wednesday. However, residents who have followed development of the plans say there could be better alternatives for transit that haven't received full consideration.
Mountain Metropolitan Transit Planning Supervisor Brian Vitulli said the city study found rapid bus service that would stop every 15 minutes along the corridor on weekdays and potentially operate in designated lanes could be the best fit. Designated lanes could ensure the bus service is reliable. But they are not a given and the buses could use regular traffic lanes as well, he said.
The buses could run along North Nevada Avenue between the college and Fillmore Street, an area where the city is trying to promote redevelopment. South of Fillmore Street, the service could operate on Nevada Avenue or Weber Street to downtown. However, if Weber Street is selected the city would need to put in a new bridge over the railroad tracks at the current northern end of the road, Vitulli noted.
A reliable, rapid service along the corridor could attract riders who otherwise would drive, a move that would help alleviate congestion as the community grows, hesaid.
"It could really be a great solution with many more people traversing that corridor," he said.
Residents of the Old North End question whether the bus service should be routed through their neighborhood where it could conflict with school crossings and present other problems, said Dutch Schulz, president of the board for the Old North End Neighborhood. For example, residents don't want to see large ticket kiosks at stops that could come along with the new service, he said.
Schulz said the bus service could instead be routed down Interstate 25 and be just as fast as cutting through the neighborhood if high occupancy vehicle lanes were added. He said the city has not fully considered the interstate.
City studies looked at routing the buses down both the interstate and Union Boulevard and found they wouldn't be as efficient, Vitulli said.
Funding for the transit service could be provided through the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority if voters renew the 1% sales tax that funds the authority in 2022, he said.
City staff expects plans for the buses will be part of a larger citywide transportation plan, called ConnectCOS, that is intended to help determine what projects are funded by the authority.
"We are hoping that by bringing it forward into the ConnectCOS process it will certainly keep it on the table," Vitulli said.
The meeting on the transit study will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday online. The link to the meeting will be posted at coloradosprings.gov/project/north-nevada-transit-connectivity-study.