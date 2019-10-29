The burst of winter weather that rocked the Colorado Springs area early this week abated in the daytime on Tuesday, but snow began falling heavily again after dark.
Tuesday's snowfall was relatively light compared to Monday's storm, which broke records for early-season winter weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported early Tuesday evening.
"That was the forecast. And that’s pretty much what’s happening. We’ve had light snow on and off all day, and we’re looking for more snow to come tonight through tomorrow," said Mark Wankowski, a Weather Service meteorologist.
In Colorado Springs, 5.5 inches of snow fell on Monday, beating the previous daily record of 0.9 inches set on Oct. 28, 1991, the agency reported. Nearly four inches of snow hit the ground in Pueblo, where the previous record for Oct. 28 was 2.9 inches in 1917.
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, about a half-inch more had been reported at the Colorado Springs Airport, Wankowski said.
Still, road conditions worsened even as the snow eased.
Commuters saw the travel time on Interstate 25 between Denver and Colorado Springs swell to nearly three hours on Tuesday morning.
Some businesses let employees go home early as the Colorado State Patrol took to social media, urging employers to put staff safety "over profits" and consider closing Tuesday and Wednesday.
Eastern El Paso County school districts let students go home early, as did the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College.
On Tuesday evening, the Weather Service predicted that Colorado Springs could see four to six inches of new snow in the next day. Northern parts of the county might get up to eight inches, Wankowski said.
Temperatures were expected to dip into the teens, possibly the single-digits, overnight, meteorologist said.
City officials warned that snow, combined with the threat of a flash freeze and winds of up to 25 mph, could lead to dangerously icy roads and low visibility.
A fleet of up to 40 plows will try to keep thoroughfares clear, said Jack Ladley, the city’s public works operations manager. But that heavy-duty machinery is only as effective as traffic allows, he said.
Ladley advised residents to stay home, hunker down and drive slowly — if they must get somewhere.
Staff at local homeless shelters prepared for an influx of guests. By about 5 p.m., the single men's section of the Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Shelter was at capacity, said Karen Daugherty, the organization's social service director.
The Sierra Madre Street shelter's areas for families and women, too, were expected to fill as the evening continued, Daugherty said.
On Monday night, only about 20 of the shelter's 220 beds were available, Daugherty said.
At Springs Rescue Mission on West Las Vegas Street, roughly 50 spots were available Monday night, officials said.
"We are ready for anyone who comes our direction," said Travis Williams, chief development officer for the shelter. "We have a stated capacity of 450, but we also are going to do anything we can to make sure that anyone who wants a bed will be able to have a bed this evening."
Rescue Mission operations "really kick into gear" when temperatures fall below 20 degrees, Williams said.
"When there are freezing temperatures in general, it’s never a great idea for folks to be outside," he said. "Beyond shelter, we are still providing warm meals, and we have our day center and resource center open."
Many school districts in the Pikes Peak region braced for the second wave of winter weather, announcing Wednesday closures and delayed starts. A few local military posts, including the Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base, announced that non-essential personnel could report late in the morning.
The snow is expected to subside by late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, clearing the way for a drier, warmer Thursday and Friday, said Wankowski.
Forecasters predict highs in the upper 30s on Halloween. Temperatures, though, will probably drop rapidly after the sun sets.
"So bundle up for trick-or-treating," Wankowski said.