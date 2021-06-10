Crews will be installing a chain-link fence to prevent access to a section of the Sinton Trail that has been closed since January, the city of Colorado Springs announced Thursday.
Some trail users had accessed the section of the trail that was closed off, posing a safety hazard, hence the fence, city officials said.
The section of Sinton Trail that is currently closed, which stretches from Holland Park Blvd. to just east of Amstel Drive, will be extended through Chestnut St. for crews to make improvements to Douglas Creek, Sinton Trail and nearby infrastructure on June 28, officials said.
That maintenance is slated to conclude around Aug. 13. In the meantime, trail users will be detoured through Vondelpark Drive.