Renters in Colorado Springs can learn more about renters' rights at a free workshop next week.

The city is hosting a Renters Rights 101 informational session Sept. 13 from 6-8 p.m., both in-person and virtually.

Clinton Albert, an attorney with Colorado Legal Services, will discuss several topics including lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications for renters, deposits, repairs, evictions and updates on recent Colorado legislation regarding housing.

Other community housing and legal resources will be shared at the event, a Tuesday news release said.

"The sharp increases in housing prices over the last few years have made low-income renters especially vulnerable to housing insecurity. It's very difficult for people to find alternative housing if they are evicted," Barb Van Hoy, policy analyst for the city's Housing and Community Vitality Department, said by email. "... We hope attendees will gain a better understanding of their rental lease provisions, learn ways to prevent conflict from escalating to eviction and how to access resources if they need help."

The event will be held in-person at Pikes Peak Library East, 5550 N. Union Blvd., in the library's East Community Room.

Virtual options will also be available. Interested participants can join online, without registering, at bit.ly/RenterRightsSep13-2023-Join.

They can also call in by phone at 719-359-4580. Enter Meeting ID 854 9271 1846 and passcode 611354.

Registration for this event is optional, officials said. Those who register can sign up to receive a copy of presentation slides and a recording of the event, which will be shared on the Housing and Community Vitality Department's website at coloradosprings.gov/communitydevelopment, and in the organization's newsletter.

Next week's workshop is part of the city's 2023 Renter Rights 101 Workshop series, a collaborative effort with the Pikes Peak Library District, The Justice Center, Colorado Housing Connects, the Independence Center and Silver Key, the news release said.

The city has regularly co-sponsored such events with community partners since 2017, Van Hoy said.

"Our goal is to keep people housed by educating renters and landlords about the law, reducing conflict and helping prevent unjust evictions," she said.

For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/renters101.