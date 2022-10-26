Colorado Springs police are hosting a drug takeback day at four locations on Saturday. Takeback day is a joint effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The public is welcome to stop by the following locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

• Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.

• University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway.

• Security Fire Station 1, 400 Security Blvd.

• King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave.

This effort is the DEA’s response to the drug overdose epidemic, according to a news release, which is a public health, public safety and national security threat. Removing unneeded medications from homes is one safety measure everybody can take in preventing medication misuse and addiction.