A burn ban will go into effect in Colorado Springs starting at noon Monday, the city's fire department said in a news release.
The order will be in place until further notice.
The burn ban comes after several blazes broke out in the city last week, including one that killed a woman at a Colorado Springs mobile home park. Another fire on the city's northeast side, called the Akerman fire, resulted in about 20 structures damaged and an arrest of a man on suspicion of firing woods or prairie.
The decision by Colorado Springs Fire Department to enact the ban came after discussions with state fire officials — including those with the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group — and "current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas," in the city.
Punishment for those who violate the order, the fire department said, includes up to a $2,500 fine, jail time or probation. The violations will be investigated as a misdemeanor or felony crime.
For more information, visit coswildfireready.org/burn-ban.
Also going into effect at noon Monday is a Stage 2 fire restriction in Fountain and unincorporated El Paso County.
The restrictions, in both jurisdictions, includes:
- Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials
- The sale or use of fireworks
- Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building
In Fountain, additional restrictions include:
- recreational fires and bonfires
- charcoal grills/outdoor wood burning stoves
- outdoor smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building
- sale or use of fireworks
- outdoor blasting, welding or use of acetylene or other torch with open flames are only allowed with permits by the City of Fountain Fire Marshal