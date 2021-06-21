Colorado Springs could see hundreds of electric scooters go up for rent in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City later this summer.
The city has contracted with Veo and Lime to provide up to 300 e-scooters each and expects they could be set up in July or August, said Todd Frisbie, traffic engineering division manager. The scooters can help replace short car trips that might be a bit too long for pedestrians to walk and provide residents and tourists with another option for travel.
The city decided to be proactive about allowing electric scooters to avoid some of the problems other cities have seen, he said.
“We’re trying to avoid having an e-scooter company come and then just dump their e-scooters on our streets,” he said. Scooters were put up for rent in Denver without warning in 2018 and since then the city has wrestled with how to regulate them. Recently, the Denver City Council decided to require the companies to provide parking stations to help prevent scooters from littering sidewalks.
Colorado Springs expects to allow e-scooter rentals for a one-year trial period, with a six-month check in on how it’s progressing, Frisbie said. If scooters are getting strong use, companies may ask for an increase in the number of scooters they rent. Frisbie said he expected the rental program to need perfecting over time.
“In the first month, we are going to have some struggles,” he said.
The Colorado Springs City Council expressed some concern about the safety of allowing e-scooters on city sidewalks and the potential for them to collide with pedestrians.
Councilman Dave Donelson said scooter collisions with elderly pedestrians that could cause serious injury are particularly concerning to him.
“That’s more than a struggle,” he said.
The council does not have the authority to approve or disapprove of particular contracts, although they did recently update the city traffic code in part to help govern the new scooters.
The city is discussing the boundaries the scooters will have to operate, Frisbie said. However, the staff is expecting more scooters downtown and in other central areas of the city.
Both companies will provide basic safety instructions via a phone app before they rent scooters that will have a top speed of 15 mph. All scooters will also be required to have a bell to alert others to their presence, Frisbie said.
Veo expects to launch in mid-July and phase in the number of scooters it provides over the first month, said Alex Keating, director of public policy and partnerships.
“We are looking for a socially and economically sustainable program,” he said.
Veo encourages scooter users to use bike lanes or the road when it is safe. But if it sees frequent use in an area with heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic where the sidewalk presents a safer option for riders, the company can limit the top speed of the scooters in those areas, he said.
The company also expects to encourage responsible parking by requiring riders to take a photo of their scooter at the end of their trip to make sure it’s responsibly parked, he said. Those who repeatedly park poorly can face fines or bans, he said.
“That tends to be a fairly effective method of encouraging the right kind of parking behavior,” Keating said.
New parking corrals will be installed by the city with help from funding from the companies, he said. However, riders will not be required to use parking corrals to allow them to get as close to their destination as possible.
Companies will have two hours to address improperly parked scooters, Frisbie said. The city’s code enforcement will work with companies on improperly parked scooters and may impound them if necessary.
Helmets are not required but they will be strongly encouraged, Keating said. The company may offer incentives to riders who can prove through photographs they are riding with a helmet.
Veo charges by the minute and most rides cost between $3 and $5, although the company sees variation based on the community, Keating said.
Lime did not answer questions about when its scooters might be available or scooter safety. But Nico, Probst the director of government relations for the company in the area, said Lime is looking forward to working with the city to design the best program possible.
Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or (719) 429-9264.