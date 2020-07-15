Weber Street in downtown Colorado Springs is getting a makeover in the coming weeks and will include bike lanes on the roadway, according to a Colorado Springs city news release.
The stretch between Pikes Peak Avenue and Uintah Street will feature two bike lanes, a center turn lane, as well as two travel lanes, instead of the current set-up of four travel lanes.
The new layout, which is set to roll out within the next week or two, is designed to extend bike connections from downtown to streets in the Near North End and Old North End neighborhoods.
“Changes to Weber Street make good on the City’s promise to add much needed north/south bicycle infrastructure to connect downtown to neighborhoods to the north,” Tim Roberts, the city transportation planner said. “Adding bike infrastructure will create more neighborhood feel to this low volume roadway and will provide connections to several bike routes and key destinations without compromising traffic flow.”
The new configuration aims to separate cars and bikes and improve traffic flow as well as safety, according to the city news release.
The changes come out of traffic data identified in 2018 from the Old and Near North End Transportation Study, in addition to neighborhood input.
The restriping project, scheduled since 2018, will come at no additional cost as it is a part of the city's routine repaving efforts.
The Weber Street bike lane will be extended to between Uintah and Jackson Streets in 2021.