Colorado Springs was no stranger to the state’s record-breaking heat wave Tuesday, as it tied the date’s previous record at 93 degrees.
The city’s high reached 93 degrees Aug. 20 in 2003 and 1987, said Mike Nosko, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Pueblo’s heat hit 103 degrees Tuesday, breaking the town’s 1987 record of 102 degrees. Likewise, Boulder broke a 2013 record by 1 degree, reaching 98 degrees.
Monday, Colorado Springs fell 1 degree short of the day’s record of 94 set in 2001. In Denver, a high of 99 broke the day’s record of 97 degrees, set in 1986.
Colorado Springs has broken three high temperature records this year, all of them in July, weather service data show.
The weather should be cooling to slightly above average by Wednesday before heating up again for the weekend, Nokso said.
Colorado Springs temperatures are forecast to hit 82 degrees Wednesday, 85 degrees Thursday, 88 degrees Friday and 92 degrees Saturday, the weather service reported. On average, temperatures reach 81 degrees each day from Aug. 19 to 24.
The temperature has met or exceeded 99 degrees in Pueblo the last 6 days (Aug 15-20). This is the latest 3, 4, 5, and 6 day stretch of 99+ degree days at Pueblo Memorial Airport since data collection began in 1954. #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 21, 2019