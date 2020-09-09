A season of extremes continued in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, with below-freezing chill days after a record-setting heat wave.
Two weeks before the official end of summer, Colorado Springs hit a low of 30 degrees early Wednesday, tying a record for the day set in 1941. The cold snap was on pace to break the record low for Thursday of 32 degrees, set in 1898.
The frigid lows in Colorado Springs this week come after the city set a record high of 97 degrees Sunday.
And while winter weather conditions this early in the year are rare, weather service meteorologist Klint Skelly said, improving conditions and rising temperatures will be back in the normal range by Friday.
Road conditions will vary Thursday morning as rain and snow is likely to fall before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees.
The chance of precipitation is 60% with light wind gusts between 5 to 10 mph.
Skies will be clear and sunny through the weekend as temperatures rebound into the high 60s Friday and continue to climb into the mid-70s Saturday and near 80 degrees by Sunday, weather service meteorologist Makato Moore said.
Plummeting temperatures and snowfall this week also provided some relief for firefighters battling Colorado’s major fires, though it was not enough to extinguish them.
Up to 14 inches of wet snow dropped on the Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins on Wednesday, temporarily calming the state’s fifth-largest fire.
The fire remained at 102,596 acres and 4% containment Wednesday night, unchanged from Tuesday morning.
As temperatures rise again and the air dries through the end of the week, “whatever break (firefighters) received this week will be gone,” Moore said.
The Gazette’s Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this story.