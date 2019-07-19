Temperatures reached 97 degrees Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs, tying the record high for July 19 set in 2005.
The high was recorded at 1:21 p.m. at Colorado Springs Airport, where the city's official measurements are made, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
"There's still time for the record to be broken," the weather service tweeted.
Thursday's heat peaked at 97 degrees, just below the July 18 record high of 98 degrees set in 2003, weather service data show.
On average, temperatures reach 85 degrees July 18 and 19 in Colorado Springs.
