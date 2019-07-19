Colorado City Creamery
Brianna Boardman, 7, of Victoria, British Columbia, eats a double-scoop ice cream cone from Colorado City Creamery while sister Livia, 5, watches Wednesday in Old Colorado City. Warmer weather arrived in the area, with the high of 73 degrees in Colorado Springs approaching the all-time high for March 27 of 76 degrees set in 1988. The city’s hottest March day was March 26, 1971, when the temperature spiked to 81. But the heat won’t last for long, meteorologists say. The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 70 degrees Thursday, 60 degrees Friday and 39 degrees Saturday in Colorado Springs, with chances of snow Friday night and Saturday morning.

Marveling at her cool, tasty treat

 Dougal Brownlie
Temperatures reached 97 degrees Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs, tying the record high for July 19 set in 2005.

The high was recorded at 1:21 p.m. at Colorado Springs Airport, where the city's official measurements are made, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.

Forecast: Record-high temperatures predicted today in Colorado Springs

"There's still time for the record to be broken," the weather service tweeted.

Thursday's heat peaked at 97 degrees, just below the July 18 record high of 98 degrees set in 2003, weather service data show.

On average, temperatures reach 85 degrees July 18 and 19 in Colorado Springs.

