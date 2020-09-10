Colorado Springs on Tuesday dipped to a low of 32 degrees, which tied the 1898 record low for Sept. 10., meteorologist Klint Skelly said.
Thursday's temperature has the potential to drop even lower as a bit of snow is expected this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A dense fog advisory was issued for the Pikes Peak area until 10 a.m. and snow is forecast before 7 a.m. with a 60% chance of rain likely between 7 and 9 a.m. Snow accumulation is not expected to be more than a half inch.
RELATED:
How has the snow and cold snap affected fall colors in Colorado?
Thursday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high of 49 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. The evening low will drop to 37 degrees.
Friday temperatures are predicted to jump into the high 60s with sunny skies with temperatures continuing to rise through the weekend into the 70s.
Find out more about Colorado Springs area road conditions here.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 74 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.