A theater teacher at The Colorado Springs School adapted to pandemic-era learning this fall in an inventive way: by assigning his students to participate in the production of a radio drama.
Practice sessions were virtual, and students recorded their parts individually.
"Many theaters are turning to radio plays, including the Fine Arts Center and many other major theatres," said theater teacher Jonathan Andujar in a recent press release from the school. "It's going back to some theatre roots. It goes back to that storytelling, gathering around the fire, and in this instance, your mobile device.”
Each student played multiple characters, requiring vocal agility. In all, 15 students — including voice actors, stage managers and sound engineers — participated in the production of "Trap," a mystery-thriller about a high school play where all audience members lose consciousness, except for one.
"I've never done a radio play before, so it was a really new experience for me," said senior Whitney Richardi, who plays the lead detective. "There are so many aspects of a radio play that you don't get from your normal musical or play. You have to work with your voice a whole lot more, and you don't have the visual aspect of the theater."
Chief among challenges for Richardi: Learning to convey her character's feelings with her voice, instead of her body language.
"Normally if I'm trying to play a character who is stressed out or overwhelmed, I have a certain body language that comes with those emotions," she said. "I had to focus on using my voice to really convey that she was so consumed."
While a radio play requires students to work harder on their vocal talent, it has the added bonus of allowing students to read from a script, Andujar said.
"One of my characters is an architect. He's kind of nerdy about architecture, so I get to change my voice to a nerdy scientist architect guy who is super expected about buildings, so that's fun," senior Orlando Monroy said in the release.
Differentiating multiple characters is tough, to put it mildly, said sophomore Nathan Garrett, who plays five characters.
“One has to differentiate their voice pretty dramatically in order to make the distinction clear,” he said in the release. “I've had to try and experiment with pitches and accents so that my characters don't sound the same.”
The radio play will be released in the coming weeks and will be suitable for middle school students and older audiences, according to the school.
“It’s something you can play multiple times,” Andujar said in the release. “You can rewind to listen to some clues. And there are some clues about what is happening very early on, but if you don’t know to listen for them, then it just goes right over your head.
"The audience can have a fun time pausing and rewinding. They’ll have to get familiar with a different medium.”