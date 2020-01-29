Colorado Springs ranked 40th in a study produced by WalletHub in which it ranked the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle.
The study took the 100 highest populated cities and ranked them based on 38 metrics, including fitness centers per capita, hiking trails per capita and average monthly fitness-club fees.
The top five ranked cities included Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego and New York.
Denver was the highest ranking Colorado city, coming in at No. 9 in the survey. It ranked third in the 'budget and participation' category.
Colorado Springs was 45th in the 'budget and participation' category and 39th in the 'sports and outdoors' area.
Read the full report here.