A COVID-19 testing site currently testing health care workers will expand to include people over the age of 65 who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, the El Paso County Department of Public Health said Saturday.

The testing site, in a back parking lot at 175 S. Union Blvd., is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the department said.

Beginning Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site will test health care workers, first responders and people over 65 who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, a county news release said. Symptoms include coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

“We are grateful for the support of our federal partners at FEMA,” said Lisa Powell, County Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager. “The ability to expand local testing capability is an incredible resource, and it gives us the opportunity to provide expedited testing for our most vulnerable populations.”

Those wanting to be tested need to bring a photo ID and insurance information if they have it, the statement said. The drive-thru test site is free, and there is no need for a doctor's prescription.

