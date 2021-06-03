Kailyn Pineda’s whole family got COVID-19 in December.
“I’ve never been that sick before, ever,” said the 13-year-old who attends James Irwin Charter Middle School. “I spent a long time in my room on the bed.”
Kailyn’s mom was so ill, she had to go to the hospital. But eventually, her parents, her two brothers and Kailyn all recovered.
She hadn’t wanted to get the vaccine.
“I got really scared it would hurt,” she said.
On Thursday, three weeks after the federal government approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up, she sat down at a mobile clinic in the parking lot of Mitchell High School and took one for the team, becoming the fourth member of her family to receive a COVID-19 shot.
She discovered her big brother was right.
“It didn’t hurt that much,” she said. “It felt like a little pinch, similar to how I get a flu shot.”
Nearly 23% of youth ages 12-17 in El Paso County have been vaccinated as of this week, according to El Paso County Public Health and Environment. That equates to 13,843 adolescents.
"We saw an increase three weeks ago when Pfizer opened up to 12- to 15-year-olds, as we also saw during each of the phases with an initial increase for people who were eager to be vaccinated," said public health spokesman Jared Verner.
The age range of 12-19 ranks fifth in the county for most number of COVID-19 infections, with 8,476 cases, according to data. Young adults ages 20-29 have the highest number of infections, 17,018.
Not many teens showed up for Thursday's mobile clinic from Nomi Health, which contracts with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to bring vaccines into neighborhoods.
After all, said Tawanda Reese, who works as lead security at Mitchell High, it’s summer break, and what kid wants to get a shot over vacation?
She lined up for her second Pfizer dose.
“I just want things to go back to normal so everyone can travel again and everything can be open,” Reese said. “I think kids are not taking it as seriously until it actually hits home for them.”
Seventeen-year-old twins Andrew Hughes, Mitchell's senior class president, and Colbey Hughes, vice president of the student council at Mitchell, didn’t mind coming to school to roll up their sleeves.
“I’d rather get it done now instead of waiting,” said Colbey.
That’s not the case with other teens he knows. Some friends aren’t going to be vaccinated because their parents don’t want them to, he said. Others say they’re going to wait.
“But if I get it, I won’t be as sick,” Colbey said.
Andrew said most of his friends haven’t been vaccinated. Some say they plan to, though.
His motivation: He wants to get a job and figures inoculation is a good negotiating tool.
Fewer people overall are coming forward to receive a COVID vaccination. Thursday’s clinic had up to 200 Pfizer shots available but only 84 people on the roster, workers said.
As of Wednesday, about 55% of eligible residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to El Paso County Public Health and Environment.
Local and state health departments have set a goal of reaching 75% by July 4.
Mass vaccination clinics are not being offered as frequently as in past months and some are halting services.
The clinic at Mitchell started in May in conjunction with the twice-monthly community food giveaway, which the high school has hosted for several years.
Thursday was the last time for both events at the school, said Ernest Chamblee, coordinator of family and youth diversity initiatives for Pikes Peak United Way.
The switch is due to “different partnerships developing,” said Abby Kappel, United Way marketing director.
Simultaneously providing the vaccination clinic and the food distribution, in partnership with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, emphasizes building a healthier community overall, Chamblee said.
The first and third Thursday food giveaway will move to Centennial Elementary School, and on June 12, the program will begin at Sierra High School, he said.
Normally, 350 to 400 families have been receiving 40,000 pounds of food from the event at Mitchell.
“Food insecurity is going to remain an issue,” Chamblee said. “I don’t think that’s going to change.”
Joe Brady was the first in line Thursday to get the free groceries. He waited four and a half hours to collect enough food for two households.
“It’s tough,” he said. “I’m 76, and I can’t find a job. There’s not supposed to be age discrimination, but there is. I’m not computer knowledgeable, and I can’t stand for a long time. That limits me. Getting food from here helps.”