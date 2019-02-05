A Pine Creek High School senior is one of Colorado’s two top youth volunteers of 2019 for helping start a nonprofit to aid suicidal teens.
Hannah Mitchell, 18, is the high school student honored by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, “a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism,” a news release says.
Antonito middle-school student Amaya Garcia-White Buffalo, 13, also was honored.
Each girl will get $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in May, where they will join the two nominees from each other state and the District of Columbia. There, 10 students will be named the top national youth volunteers of 2019.
Mitchell helped start Project Reasons to remind people who are suicidal and battling mental illness about the things and people that make life worth living, she said in the news release.
She raised more than $4,000 for the cause by “organizing two citywide art shows to focus public attention on teen mental health and suicide prevention,” the release says.
Mitchell was motivated in part by the September 2016 suicide of her best friend.
“In my life, I had never experienced such pain,” she said in the release. “While grieving, I turned to art as an outlet for all of the pain, confusion and tumultuous emotions I felt.”
The money, raised through ticket sales and auctioned artwork, helped Project Reasons create a mobile app and a video series and expand regionally, as well as to buy art supplies for a local mental health center.
Mitchell also wrote a manual explaining how she organized her fundraiser so it can continue after she graduates.