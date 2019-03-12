Raife Manjarrez of Colorado Springs was in junior high when he was diagnosed with keratoconus, the progressive eye disease that almost blinded his late uncle, Olympic gold medal-winning bobsledder Steven Holcomb.

Last June, 14-year-old Raife and his mother went to a Los Angeles keratoconus expert, Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, so Raife could undergo Holcomb C3-R, the revolutionary procedure that saved his uncle's eyesight and now bears his name.

During the three days that Raife and his mom, Megan Holcomb, were in LA, they joined Boxer Wachler to tape a segment on keratoconus for the daytime-TV medical advice show, “The Doctors.”

The episode airs locally at 1 p.m. Tuesday on KRDO.

Specter of blindness stalks family of Olympic medalist Steven Holcomb

