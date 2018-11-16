The contemporary teaching methodology of using original-source documents in history lessons has become popular nationwide, but the work of Colorado Springs School District 11 teachers has caught the attention of the Public Broadcasting Service.
Several D-11 teachers, administrators and students will discuss the merits of the instructional approach Tuesday during the nationwide broadcast of PBS NewsHour. The program airs at 6 p.m. mountain time on Rocky Mountain PBS.
“Our goal is to use historical documents to study history and not just rely so much on the textbook,” said Michael Butler, who team teaches eighth grade history at Sabin Middle School with colleague Scott White.
A PBS film crew spent time in their classroom last week and also went to Fremont Elementary School.
The topic of discussion: using primary source-documents in teaching students about Thanksgiving.
Primary- or original-source materials are “first-hand accounts of who was at the event at the time of the event, recording history,” Butler said.
In a lesson about Thanksgiving, Sabin students studied paintings from the 1900s and compared those to a letter written in 1621 by Edward Winslow, the main document describing the nation’s “first Thanksgiving.”
“Kids used that letter to determine the accuracy of the paintings,” White said.
Sabin students also have examined letters regarding the 1803 Louisiana Purchase that were written by President Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton, who established financial credit for the United States to obtain the $15 million French-controlled territory.
And they've looked at letters from the 1791 ratification of the Bill of Rights, for example.
“History has changed a lot in the last 10 to 15 years,” White said, “and there are a lot of resources for teachers to get a hold of these documents.”
Stanford University, the University of California in Berkeley and the Gilder Lehrman Center for Slavery, Resistance and Abolition are among the places Butler and White have turned to find both online and hard-copy materials.
“We still want to have the stories to understand the history of the country, but we’re also teaching kids to use historical skills — or be historians,” White said.
Butler said the approach “focuses kids on being able to form an opinion, take a position, make a claim and provide evidence to support your position.”
It often doesn’t matter which position a student chooses, as long as critical thinking and evidence-based reasoning is part of the equation, he said.
Butler and White, along with other D-11 teachers, have been employing the instructional model for eight years, and have received training in how to adopt the methodology.
Many other local schools also rely on original-source materials, including The Classical Academy. They've been part of history classes since the charter school in Academy School District 20 opened in 1997.
Using “living books, written by experts with a passion for the subject matter” fits with the charter school’s definition of education as "a life where inspirational ideas and truth are recognized to be the real food for a child’s mind,” said Wes Jolly, director of academic services.
The materials allow students to “engage with the minds of those during that moment in history — read their words, experience their feelings, better understand the context — without being filtered through the lens of others,” Jolly said.
That usually sparks discussion and develops better understanding of the exact point and time in history, or the issue at hand, he said.
“This does not mean we shy away completely from secondary-source material or textbooks," Jolly said, "but when weighing between the two, a good primary or original source is preferred."
Butler and White never hear students say that their history classes are long or boring.
“We hear they’re hard,” Butler said. “We expect a lot, and it is difficult.”
But it’s also fun, the teachers said, because they don’t just stand in front of the classroom and lecture.
“Students are not just sitting there,” White said. “They are constantly having to do something."