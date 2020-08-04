Concerned about returning to in-person instruction, School District 49 teachers recently aired their concerns to the five-member school board.
School District 49, which was to already have started classes, pushed its reopening to Aug. 17, based on a recommendation El Paso County Public Health issued July 22.
D-49 intends to offer students a mix of in-person and online instruction and expects to finalize the offerings on Monday.
Local teachers from school districts across the Pikes Peak region have held two protests in recent weeks, calling for a remote-learning only start to the 2020-21 academic year.
Some districts are changing previously announced plans — Widefield School District 3, for example, delayed the start of school by one week and will reopen Aug. 24.
Preschool through fifth-grade students will attend in-person classes, with staggered start and end times and no large gatherings, while sixth- through 12th-grade students begin the academic year with remote learning programs.
School districts are adopting a variety of recommended health and safety practices for in-person classes involving social distancing, facial coverings, restricted movement and contact in buildings, and extra sanitization.
Here’s a sampling of what D-49 teachers are saying.
• “The safety measures are not remotely realistic. Have you met 13-year-old girls? They hug everyone. Have you met 13-year-old boys? They wrestle with everyone.
“The hallways are a particular concern, when as many as 600 students will be passing an astounding seven times a day to change classes.
“When kids are passing from one class to the next in a short time, who will clean all of the desks in those few minutes so another student does not sit in an uncleaned desk?"
— Bryre Malone, art and photography teacher and head volleyball coach at Sand Creek High School
• “I am the band director, which used to be my dream job but now has turned into a nightmare.
“My students cannot play their instruments at school. I do not feel comfortable or safe having the students spread droplets throughout the room and school with the poor air circulation we have.
“My students will then be expected to play at home. That will add even more to my workload because they will have to record themselves playing.
“I am incredibly concerned about having to be a classroom teacher and an e-learning teacher. While in the classroom, I spend countless hours planning and carefully considering my actions to make it better.
“E-learning is totally different for band. I would spend between 14-18 hours a day making sure my plans made sense and were easy to follow in e-learning. I simply cannot handle both.”
— Rafaelita Almazan, band director, Skyview Middle School
• "Teachers want to be in the classroom with our students. However, we do not want to do so before it is safe.
“We need to utilize e-learning until a time when it is safe — when there are no new cases for 14 days or the percentage of positive cases is 5% or below.
“There is no plan in place for additional handwashing, I see no great improvements in cleaning. All we have are masks which are great, but we need more to be safe."
— Leah Gillis, sixth grade specific learning disability teacher, Horizon Middle School
• "I am the sculpture and painting teacher and regularly have 30 students. It is a very interactive space with a room full of tables.
“We have a student body population of over 1,700 students. If we cut the capacity of each classroom, even by a small amount, a tremendous number of students will be displaced.
“We are responsible for sanitizing our classrooms — when am I going to have time to clean my desks, computer, class iPad and the obscene amount of art materials? Can art materials even be cleaned?
“We have been told that staff and students will not be screened at school but should be screened at home. What will stop parents from sending sick children to school?
“We are on a pay freeze, and the substitute fund was cut. We have been told we are covering for each other for free. We are losing our lunch (and) our plan time, and possibly being asked to teach online while supervising another teacher's overflow class."
Lizzy Clark, art teacher, Vista Ridge High School
"• I have taught for 26 years and am passionate about being a part of a child’s learning.
“At present, it is not possible to follow social distancing recommendations in my classroom or in the halls. The tables in my classroom don't allow for even 3 feet between students.
“Public health leaders and Gov. Jared Polis are recommending cohorts to minimize the spread if one person tests positive for COVID. Currently, the cohort at our school is the entire school."
— Kim Miller, math intervention, Horizon Middle School
• "I am a veteran sixth-through-12th grade teacher in the United States and abroad.
“In all my years of teaching, substitutes have been scarce, and now with this ever-growing pandemic, there will be a greater shortage of substitutes available. I personally know older and retired teachers who will no longer sub in schools due to the lack of guidelines, unclear school procedures and fear."
— Jaclyn McKinney, culturally and linguistically diverse teacher, Horizon Middle School
• "It is impossible to space desks out 6 feet and fit 25 students in a classroom. I regularly have 30 students, and I share the space with another classroom of 30 students.
"We keep the only doors to the main hallway shut when we are teaching for required safety purposes. How will we circulate air in buildings that have no windows to open?
"Will we continue to keep our doors shut in case of a fire or an active shooter, or will we hope that a tragedy couldn't happen at the same time as a pandemic?"
— Andrea Adams, digital photography and yearbook teacher, Vista Ridge High School
• "I am an educator with 39 years of experience.
"An entire class of students will remove their masks and eat at desks in a small, probably poorly ventilated room. I'm not sure how on Earth this could be considered safe for any of them.
"I heard it suggested that larger groups move to a bigger area in the building. We have three of those. How many of the 30 lunch groups can move there?
"Are restaurants allowed to have patrons crowded together this way, eating in an indoor area? Of course not. This is not safe.
"Kids who are 13 and 14 years old are very efficient spreaders of COVID-19. There will be no possible way to clean these areas after the lunch period and before the next class comes in. If you think about the viral droplets that will be present on the surfaces and in the air, it is horrifying."
— Audrey Dazey, counselor, Horizon Middle School