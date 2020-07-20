Teachers at Colorado Springs' largest school district are pushing back on a plan to get students back into the classroom this fall. Some teachers at Academy School District 20 have started a petition asking the district for a virtual re-opening in the fall.
“Being in larger groups is more likely to transmit COVID, so being in an in-person classroom environment is, to my perspective a very dangerous tempting of fate,” said Anita Gandhi, a French teacher at Mountain Ridge Middle School.
Teachers tell Gazette news partner KKTV they’re worried about the recent spike in cases in El Paso County, saying they’re not sure going back to in-person learning is the best.
They say the district provided teachers with a survey in early June for feedback on returning to school in the fall.
“A lot of people have said that in the survey we took in June ‘I said I would be comfortable returning to an in-person environment’ and if you look at our statistics at that time, our numbers were decreasing and there was a reasonable expectation that would continue, but it hasn’t,” Gandhi said.
Several teachers wrote an open letter to the district in the form of a petition asking to return to school in a virtual setting.