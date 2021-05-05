A Colorado Springs teacher was recently awarded a grant by the Professional Association of Colorado Educators that she plans to use in combining math and art.
Lesley Johnson, who teaches mathematics at the Talbott STEAM Innovation School, received a $500 endowment for classroom supplies, which she will use in the new summer school program.
“I have always enjoyed art and when presented with the idea of enticing and exciting our students in the subject of math,” Johnson said. “I was happy to find many resources available to teach math through art.”
Johnson, who has been teaching for more than 20 years, serves primarily as an interventionist at Talbott, providing special assistance for elementary school students who struggle with math or reading. She plans to use the grant to purchase art supplies, graphing paper, and other resources she will need to teach her young charges “math through art.”
“When kids struggle with math, they can get discouraged and decide they don’t like it,” Johnson explained. “I thought that coming at it from another direction, like art, would be really cool.”
Johnson said the two disciplines are linked in a number of ways.
“Some artists have done work that is very math-oriented,” she said. “For instance, Mondrian used a lot of squares and rectangles in his paintings; we can use those to learn about perimeter, area, and angles. When a student learns something challenging, they feel like they’ve really accomplished something. It gives them confidence. That’s what’s fun; that’s what motivates most teachers.”
Johnson said her district, Widefield School District 3, is launching a summer enrichment program to help combat the learning loss many students have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning. She plans to teach her “math through art” program in the summer to gauge interest and success before introducing it during the regular school year.
“Shapes, symmetry, proportion and measurement, geometry, problem solving, patterns – they can all be found in art,” Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to it."
The Professional Association of Colorado Educators’ Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all full-time educators in Colorado. The program accepts scholarship and grant applications twice a year and is currently taking applications through October 1, 2021.