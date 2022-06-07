Ryan Johnson believes chemistry is everything, and everything is chemistry.
“I think everybody, no matter what your walk of life is, is impacted by chemistry,” said Johnson, who teaches – what else? – chemistry at Doherty High School and Pikes Peak Community College. “Whether it’s the weather outside, the food we eat, the textures we experience, the rocks we walk on as we hike down a Colorado trail — it’s all chemistry.”
Johnson’s teaching is fueled by his passionate belief in chemistry as a window to the world, and his work has not gone unnoticed. The American Association of Chemistry Teachers, a national scientific organization with more than 160,000 members, recently named him 2022 Chemistry Teacher of the Year.
“I was really overwhelmed and humbled that I was selected,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty excited to be able to use this as a way to spotlight some of the work I’m doing for my students.”
Johnson’s path to chemistry instruction had its share of twists and turns. Believing he wanted to become a lawyer, he studied political science at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and South Dakota State University. When he realized the law wasn’t his calling, he enrolled in the Emergency Medical Services program at Pikes Peak Community College.
“I really enjoyed (EMS) work,” he said. “But it’s a tough job, with difficult hours and not great pay. So I ended up going back to school, originally for premed, and kinda fell in love with chemistry.”
Johnson spent some time working as a chemist, but graduate school ignited in him a passion for teaching.
“I realized that research was interesting, but the thing I looked forward to the most was kinda geeking out with my students in the lab and sharing my excitement for chemistry.”
His circuitous journey eventually led him to Doherty, the high school he graduated from in 2000.
“I’ve now finally been there longer as a teacher than I was as a student, so the weird déjà vu I felt when I first started working there is mostly gone,” Johnson said. “But it’s pretty cool to be back at the school where I graduated.”
Johnson believes in teaching and learning through experience. Classroom instruction has its place, he said, but hands-on application is crucial.
“Let them play with chemistry, and experience it rather than just sitting down with a pencil and a textbook, and it wakes them up.”
Johnson acknowledges that some students simply aren’t as excited about chemistry as he is, and he makes an effort to meet those students where they are.
“I try to figure out what they’re passionate about — even if it’s not chemistry — and then view that passion through the lens of chemistry. Whether it’s the electrical signals that power video games, or food, or the dyes and pigments in cosmetics, I firmly believe that chemistry is for everyone, even if they don’t want to do it all the time like I do.”
The COVID-19 pandemic took a bit of a toll on Johnson, whose affinity for connecting with students was severely hampered.
“I was demonstrating chemical reactions on the dining room table at my home,” he said. “Trying to teach my students, through videoconferencing, was really difficult.”
Now that schools have returned to in-person instruction, Johnson has noticed a change in many of his students.
“They’ve been so overwhelmed, and faced with unknown situations, that it’s really just drained them. Some of them are just wiped out.”
Johnson said he hopes to use his love for science to help students re-engage in the coming years.
“I’m super excited to use this award, and some of the attention it has produced, to spread my excitement for chemistry,” he said. “I think everybody can use a little chemistry in their lives, just to understand and appreciate the world around them and the things we experience on a day-to-day basis.”