“I looked around the barroom. Someone else might have seen nothing more than a random crowd of drinkers, but I saw my people. Kith and kin.” — J.R. Moehringer, “The Tender Bar”
They come in to Papa Jo’s on good days, bad days and days that end with a “y,” to salute the highs and dilute the lows, eat pizza or tacos or just nurse a drink and watch TV.
They come in to see Sis.
Forty years ago, a woman walked into a bar. She’s still there, with an ear, a beer and words of hard-earned wisdom, if that’s what you require.
“When you’re a bartender, you’re a bouncer, a psychiatrist, you’re a lot of things,” Kathryn “Sissy” Noble said. “They can always come to you, say ‘I’m going through a bad time,’ and you listen to them and if you can give them your advice or opinion or something they appreciate it.”
If Papa Jo’s is the axis of an improvised community, Sissy is its true north.
“One of the main reasons I come in here is to see her. I’ve known Sis a long time, and ain’t nobody got a bad word to say about her,” said Tom Kaczynski, 74, who’s been coming here since the early 1970s and, now that he’s retired, stops in four or five times a week for a drink and to watch “The Price is Right.”
“This bar has been here forever and it’s still just as good as it was back then,” he said. “You stay with the places and the people you love.”
The feeling is mutual.
“I’ve had a good time in the bar. Customers are good. Got a good boss. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” said Noble, 65, who says she has no plans to retire. “Is it hard on my feet? Yes, but I wear comfortable shoes.”
A ‘working man’s bar’
Noble was born in the Front Range but raised in Staten Island, and still bears the accent to prove it. By the time she was a teen, her family had moved back to her old hometown, where she later met her first husband. The couple spent six years in Chicago, then returned to the Springs in the late 1970s to raise their two sons.
Around that time, Noble’s then-brother-in-law called to ask if she could lend a part-time hand at the North El Paso Street tavern where he worked. Noble told him he was out of his mind. She was mom to an 11-month old, and on top of that she didn’t know anything about tending bar.
“He said, ‘I will teach you,’ ” Noble said. “I guess he did a good job.”
Built in the late 1960s at what was then the fringe of developed Colorado Springs, Papa Jo’s claims the southernmost unit of a squat, brick single-story retail strip a few blocks off North Nevada Avenue. It’s a “working man’s bar” where, before the era of downsizing and the closure of the nearby Rocky Mountain Greyhound Park, one might find said laborers bellied up three deep during peak hours.
Owner Renee Bailey admits things could get boisterous.
“There are a lot of stories, some good, some bad, but I bet you in 30 years, I’ve haven’t called the police five times,” said Bailey, 79, who bought the bar in the late 1980s after working there for almost a decade. “This is a friendly neighborhood.”
The bar had been open maybe 10 years when Noble began working the 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. shift, which allowed her to tag-team child care with her husband, who worked days.
“I would get off, go home and was up at 6, got the kids ready for school, took them to school, sometimes still in my robe,” Noble said. “It was convenient. I didn’t need a baby sitter. I enjoyed working nights.”
Bob “Burnsy” Burns was still in the Air Force, and hadn’t yet started at the post office, when he stopped by Papa Jo’s looking for fortification and company, on Noble’s first night. A ritual was born.
“He would come in at night, still in his uniform, and 10 o’clock I’d put a pot of coffee on and he’d go across the street and get doughnuts and we’d have coffee and doughnuts every night,” Noble said. “I used to call him ‘dad’ way back when. Like, ‘What’s up dad?’ He was a lot younger back then.”
On his bar stool on an early- August afternoon, “Dad” nodded agreement.
“I’m still here … at age 39,” said Burns, who’s 80.
‘Everything here is old’
Gone, though, are the daily lunch specials, the booths, the women’s pool league, Jo Mamas, and the tavern football team, the Wrecking Crew, whose long ago victory over the Fire Department team still comes up from time to time. The upright piano is out of tune and gathering dust.
“We used to have darts, but they don’t start ’til 7 and then you don’t get home ’til 11, so it’s just dying down,” said Bailey, who hired Noble on full time after she bought the bar. “We have men’s pool, but that’s all we have anymore.”
In modern times, Papa Jo’s has windows, a high-tech digital jukebox and flat-screen TVs, bottled IPA and even Red Bull. Alas, you’ll no longer find a “Him” among the unadvertised drink specials. Noble invented the shot in the 80s when presented with a bottle of mixologically challenging Key Largo Schnapps. For a while, at least, it was an underground hit and a punchline for patrons who got a kick out of invoking the libation, whose full name is unsuitable for print.
“Key Largo Schnapps … we don’t have it anymore,” Noble said.
After four decades, even the things that stayed the same are not unchanged.
“We could stay open until 2 o’clock, but usually we’re not busy then anymore so we don’t. My bedtime is 8 o’clock,” said Bailey, who has short silver hair, a T-shirt that says “Nap Queen,” and a German accent that’s maintained its contours after almost 60 years in the states. “Everything here is old.”
Better than ‘Cheers’
Spend 40 years in a place and — even if you don’t believe — you’ll see ghosts.
“A lot of good customers have come in here, and now generations, kids and grandkids,” said Noble, who these days works the early shift, four days a week. “We’ve lost a lot of good people, too.”
“They got elderly,” added Bailey.
Col. Mike and Pharmacy Joe. Stan. Eldon.
“Eldon. That’s another one that will stay with me. He wouldn’t let me close by myself,” Noble said. “He’d say, ‘When you’re leaving if you don’t have people here, call me.’ He’d wait for me to clean up and walk me to my car.”
On a recent Thursday evening, maybe two dozen people filled the bar. Noble was among them, enjoying post-work cocktails with Bailey at a spot near the front door.
As patrons entered and left, they paused for a moment with Sissy, most confirming they’d be in attendance at Noble’s upcoming 40th work anniversary party, held Saturday at the bar.
There are — literally — no strangers at Papa Jo’s.
“We know everybody,” said Noble, after taking a moment to survey the room.
“This is better than Cheers,” Bailey said. “This is like ‘Peyton Place.’ That’s what I’m going to call it.”
She looked to Noble for confirmation, but the off-duty bartender was buried in a hug with another customer, and friend, who wanted to say goodbye.