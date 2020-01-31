Several downtown Colorado Springs streets will be closed Super Bowl Sunday for the annual Super Half Marathon and Game Day 5K, city officials said Friday.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., more than 1,000 runners are expected to jog through downtown in the annual fundraising event. Funds go to the Pikes Peak Road Runners and PikesPeakSports.us, two local organizations that work to promote running, racing and healthy living in Colorado Springs, the race's website says.

The race begins at 121 S. Tejon St., the website says.

City officials said in a news release that the following road closures will be implemented Sunday:

• Sierra Madre Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

• Colorado Avenue between Tejon Street and Sahwatch Street

• Cascade Avenue between Pikes Peak Avenue and Vermijo Avenue

• South Tejon Street between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue

Race organizers asked that animals, baby joggers, strollers, earbuds, headphones, bikes and tricycles be left at home.

