In a throwback to childhood, Rampart High School students wrote letters to Santa, fueled by a burst of seasonal joy and generosity.
Immediately after taking semester finals Thursday, several students from Rampart, in Academy District 20, delivered 1,000 letters to Santa from students, their families and friends to Macy’s at Chapel Hills Mall.
As part of an annual national campaign that started in 2003, Macy’s is donating $1 for every letter the retailer receives online or in stores through Christmas Eve, up to $1 million.
The money benefits the nation’s 60 Make-A-Wish chapters, including the Denver office.
In keeping with the holiday spirit, many Rampart students asked for fun items such as AirPods and Xboxes, said student organizer Natalie Misleh.
Other requests were more altruistic.
Rampart junior Aaron Rubin’s letter turned into a thank-you note to Santa, for Make-A-Wish sending families of very sick children to a vacation destination of the child’s choosing.
Aaron thinks the letter-writing project is “awesome.”
“It’s really philanthropic and helping out the community,” he said.
This is the first year Rampart High has participated in Macy’s “Believe” campaign and the first semester for Rampart’s Make-A-Wish Club to be in existence.
“We wanted to be a partner because it’s a fun way to raise money,” Natalie said. “A lot of kids liked helping us, especially when they found out the letters they were writing would raise money for Make-A-Wish. We were able to raise $1,000.”
The No. 1 wish of ill children is to take a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., said Hannah Burrin of Make-A-Wish Colorado. The statewide chapter granted 300 wishes last year, which Burrin said was a record.
Bernard and her family went to Disney World 10 months ago.
Nine-year-old Eden, a third grader at Bear Creek Elementary School in Monument, had a brain tumor removed in Minnesota, followed by three months of radiation in Houston.
“Our family was separated,” said her mom, Ann, “which was really hard.”
Eden said she feels pretty good now, especially at Thursday’s event, because she knows more kids who have been sick will get their wishes fulfilled.
In fact, in her letter to Santa, Eden asked for toys for Make-A-Wish kids.
Said Ann: “When my brother nominated us for Make-A-Wish, that gave us some type of hope that our whole family could be reunited and flown to the happiest place on Earth, with no appointments or stress or negativity.”
Macy’s is the top national corporate sponsor for Make-A-Wish, donating $122 million since 2003, $19 million of which has come from the Believe campaign, Burrin said. Money raised has granted more than 14,500 wishes to children nationwide.
Eden’s favorite thing at Disney World was riding the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, because it’s a roller coaster. That ranked right up there with eating ice cream every day.
The average wish costs $7,500, said Ann Bernard.
“It meant so much to our family,” she said of the trip, “and we’re so grateful that other families can have their children’s wishes granted, too.”
To submit a letter to Santa online for the Macy’s Believe fundraiser, go to https://www.macys.com/social/believe.