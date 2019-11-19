A Palmer High School sophomore identified as the source of a security threat made against Palmer High School on Sunday night may face criminal charges, according to Colorado Springs Police.
The threat, which police deemed as unlikely to be acted upon, could carry a misdemeanor charge that involves interference with staff, faculty or students of an educational institution and conveying a threat to cause death or bodily injury against such people, said Colorado Springs Police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.
While he did not know Tuesday morning whether the student had been charged, an investigation and case report have been opened, Sokolik said.
“We work with federal partners to get information on how this is a really serious offense,” he said.
While such false threats are not uncommon, Sokolik said he doesn’t think students understand the seriousness of such an action.
"This can result of them being arrested, not to mention all the potential sanctions the school could place against that student," he said.
“It’s a serious crime to commit.”
A sophomore student at Palmer allegedly made the threat in a post in his Snapchat story showing a gun with the words “Don’t Come Tomorrow,” according to social media accounts.
Another student was reportedly interacting with the first student, said Colorado Springs School District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
The threat was reported through the state’s anonymous Safe2Tell reporting system and determined to be false, Ashby said.
The district provided extra security at the school on Monday as a precautionary measure, and it was business as usual, she said.
The student will face disciplinary action from the school district, with either suspension or expulsion, but Ashby declined to say whether that has been decided.
“What’s encouraging is that we had so many Safe2Tell reports because of this,” Ashby said. “We’re glad the community came together and brought this to the attention they did.
“I hope other students will see this and realize there are consequences when they choose to do things like this,” she said.