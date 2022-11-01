police lights

Colorado Springs police arrested a Vista Ridge High School student Tuesday after they say the student brought a handgun to campus.

A school resource officer worked with the school’s administrators to identify the student after receiving a tip that a student was armed on campus, police said. The student had already left campus and was later located at a nearby business.

The student fled on foot after being contacted by school resource officers. After a brief foot pursuit, the student dropped a weapon and was taken into custody, police said.

