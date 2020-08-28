Part of Powers Boulevard was shut down for nearly three hours Thursday night after a car crashed while street racing, law enforcement said.
A Colorado Springs Police officer saw two cars racing near East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard and tried to make a traffic stop.
The two cars raced eastbound and turned onto Powers Boulevard. One of the cars escaped but the other continued southbound on Powers Boulevard and missed turning a corner and hit another car driving southbound on Powers Boulevard. Both cars then crossed the median into northbound lanes of traffic.
Everyone involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital but no one was seriously injured.
Nathan Smith, 18 was arrested on suspicion of eluding and other traffic offenses.
All northbound lanes of Powers between Astrozon and Fountain were shut down for a major crash investigation.
