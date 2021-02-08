Colorado Springs residents and commercial property owners could see their stormwater fees increase in July to help cover costs stemming from a lawsuit the Environmental Protection Agency and others brought against the city.
City council members expressed support Monday for a plan to increase fees annually for three years, in part to help pay for $45 million in projects required by a consent decree approved in the case brought by the EPA, Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District. The lawsuit claimed in part that stormwater management in town was underfunded.
The stormwater fees also must cover $460 million the city is spending over 20 years to build 71 stormwater projects as part of its 2016 agreement with Pueblo County.
Residents could see fees go up to $7 per month from $5 per month. Residential rates paid through utility bills could then go up to $7.50 per month in 2022 and $8 per month in 2023, according to the plan preferred by the council.
Commercial properties could see monthly fees go up to $40.50 per acre from $30 per acre. In 2022, commercial fees could go up to $43 per acre per month and in 2023 to $45 per acre per month, the proposal shows.
The council can increase the fees without a vote of residents because when the stormwater fee was originally approved by a vote in 2017, it allowed for rates to be raised to comply with a court order, federal permits, or intergovernmental agreements, said Richard Mulledy, stormwater enterprise manager.
"We knew we were going to be here today," Council President Richard Skorman said.
The city fell behind on funding stormwater infrastructure when it eliminated funding for its stormwater enterprise in 2009, ending a $15.5 million-a-year funding stream for projects such as new culverts and retention ponds.
Mayor John Suthers' administration raised awareness around the need for stormwater funding ahead of the vote in 2017 that restored money for stormwater management. The fees currently provide about $16.25 million annually.
"I don’t think there is any more vexing issue that we’ve had to deal with than stormwater," Suthers told the council Monday.
The additional funding will put the city on a path to have one of the best stormwater systems in the state, he said. After the three years of fee increases, the city should not need another increase for 12 years, he added.
Council members seemed united in their informal support for the additional stormwater funding, but Councilman Bill Murray noted that the costs should have been covered by developers, if growth had been paying for itself.
"This isn’t so much a success story, as it is a recovery situation," he said.