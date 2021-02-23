Jon Bowman, left, and his brother Matt Bowman from A-1 Barricade and Sign, Inc. install an erosion barrier along Fountain Creek Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009, as part of the three million dollar Stormwater Enterprise project. Colorado Springs City Council approved increases in stormwater fees Tuesday to fund many more stormwater control projects as required by a consent decree in a recently settled lawsuit. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)