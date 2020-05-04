Colorado Springs superstores have begun limiting purchases on meat products amid the closing of several large meat facilities around the country.
An associate with the King Soopers off Cheyenne Meadows Road in Colorado Springs said the company has put limits on certain products, specifically ground beef and chicken.
Customers can only purchase two packages of ground beef at a time and three packages of chicken in one purchase, said the associate.
Costco seemed to be following a similar protocol; according to a statement on its website, meat purchases have been limited to three packages per member.
Sam's Club is limiting meat purchases to one package per customer.
As of Monday morning, Safeway and Target were not imposing restrictions.
The limits come after many large meat processing plants have slowed production amid the coronavirus outbreaks.
Large retailers like Tyson Foods closed the plants after coronavirus cases were spreading quickly among the workers, who are often in close proximity.
Supermarkets began putting limits on some items in late March, after the coronavirus began to spur panic buying of items like paper products, dry goods and hand sanitizer. Many of those limits have yet to be lifted.