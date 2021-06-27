Firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a storage unit facility Sunday morning, firefighters tweeted.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 11:10 a.m. at SecureCare Self Storage at 777 S. Academy Blvd., where smoke and flames enveloped more than 50 storage units, the fire department tweeted.
As of noon, the fire was under control and firefighters searched for "hidden fire," the agency tweeted.
#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are engaged in fire fight with multiple storage units on fire pic.twitter.com/6gDAnH6MrI— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021
#ColoradoSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/ktkzuD2ccz— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2021
