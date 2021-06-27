fire

A storage facility in Colorado Springs caught fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a storage unit facility Sunday morning, firefighters tweeted.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 11:10 a.m. at SecureCare Self Storage at 777 S. Academy Blvd., where smoke and flames enveloped more than 50 storage units, the fire department tweeted.

As of noon, the fire was under control and firefighters searched for "hidden fire," the agency tweeted.

