DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol and police around the state are cracking down on drunken driving as the year draws to a close.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says saturation patrols and extra law enforcement officers will be on duty Friday through Wednesday, with more than 100 agencies participating.
Colorado Springs police will ramp up enforcement Friday evening through Tuesday morning.
"We would like to go through this entire holiday season without one DUI arrest," said Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. "We are looking for voluntary compliance with the law, especially given that we've had too many fatalities in the city and the county."
Last year, 357 impaired drivers were arrested during the five-day period around New Year's in Colorado.
The increased enforcement comes as the head of the State Patrol is urging drivers to be more careful throughout the year. As of Thursday, 600 people had died on the state's roads in 2018, including nine in less than 72 hours. In a video posted on social media, Col. Matthew Packard blamed "selfish driving" — from impairment to not paying attention — for the latest deaths.