The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled Thursday for six months to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the expected 20,000 to 25,000 attendees.
“We don’t want someone picking it up from down there and laying it at our feet. We are going to take a hit, but we have to,” event organizer John O’Donnell said. The associated Saturday morning St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral has also been canceled.
O’Donnell said he expects to hold a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade in September to replace the event planned for Saturday.
Mayor John Suthers said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution not because of a heightened public health risk and residents should not panic. He encouraged healthy people to go about their daily lives and continue to support small businesses.
“The downtown merchants are going to get hit hard. This is a big event for them,” he said.
Suthers also said, "folks there is no reason to panic."
