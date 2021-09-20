The Colorado Springs Sports Corp named Megan Leatham, the executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, as its new president and CEO, the organization announced Monday.
The Colorado Springs Sports Corp is a nonprofit organization that was originally established to help relocate the U.S. Olympic Committee from New York to Colorado Springs, according to its website. It has since been involved in promoting both amateur and Olympic sporting events throughout Colorado Springs.
“I share a deep respect for our community and the contribution of sports to the quality of life for citizens in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region,” Leatham said in a news release.
“As the new president and CEO, I commit to cultivate and enhance the legacy of The Sports Corp by strengthening our unique relationships and promoting our community as Olympic City USA. It is the presence and passion of each individual and partnership that ensures our continued success.”
Former CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corp, Tom Osbourne, died earlier this at the age of 65.
“The Sports Corporation set a high bar for Tom Osborne's successor, and Megan's experience checked all the boxes," Dave Palenchar, chairman of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation Board of Directors, said.
"Her successes in event management, leadership, fund development and community collaboration fit perfectly with the Sports Corp's mission. We are optimistic about our future and confident in Megan's abilities to get us there."
The Sports Corporation is responsible for hosting annual events like the Rocky Mountain State Games, the Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb, the 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch, the Labor Day Lift Off and more.
Leatham joined the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2011.
She earned her bachelor's degree from Whitman College in Washington and her master's from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.