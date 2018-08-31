Seemingly innocuous piles of what might look like dark earth have the potential to save Colorado Springs hundreds of thousands of dollars, one public works employee believes.
This month, Jack Ladley decided to put his theory to the test, soliciting bids from local landfills to see if he can trade those piles for a free or discounted rate to dispose of the city’s dust, dirt and decay.
Each year, street sweeping crews collect upward of 12,000 tons of debris, said Ladley, who manages maintenance and operations for the city’s Public Works Department.
“It’s not suitable for reuse anywhere,” Ladley said. “We have to dispose of it in a licensed landfill at the cost of about $27 per ton, which is about $320,000 to $350,000 a year.”
Disposing of those sweepings is a fact of life for virtually every city in Colorado, said David Snapp, who leads the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Materials Management Unit.
“We’ve looked at it for use as a fill material or pot soil and it’s just not great for really any use,” Snapp said. “The problem is that the material is really inconsistent. In the fall, it’s all leaves and in the winter time you’re getting traction sand.”
So most often, cities pay landfills to take the solid waste, which is not classified as hazardous, Snapp said.
What is suitable for reuse, however, is asphalt. Or more specifically, asphalt millings.
Colorado Springs has plenty of asphalt millings, Ladley said. And trading that material for a free or discounted rate on street sweepings’ disposal, could save the city some money.
When city or contracted crews grind or crush top layers of asphalt from roadways they accumulate what are called asphalt millings, said Ladley, who manages operations and maintenance for the city’s Public Works Department. Each year, the city collects up to 30,000 tons of those millings.
“Normally when you see a road that’s potholed up, or in bad condition, in most cases it’s just the top layer that’s served up its useful life,” Ladley said. “So we mill off those top 2 inches and repave over it.”
Those millings can be recycled in a wide variety of paving projects, Ladley said. And local landfills might be interested in using the materials on-site.
“Anywhere you might use stone gravel or hot asphalt, you can use asphalt millings,” Ladley said.
If a landfill, which might want the asphalt for paving roads on its property, is up to the swap, any money saved would be reinvested in the city’s infrastructure, Ladley said.
“We’d take that money and roll it back into production, probably for materials,” he said. “Paving, crack seal, alleyway maintenance, any one of those essential functions that we perform.”
No landfill has responded to Ladley’s proposal, but they have until Sept. 14 to do so, he said.
