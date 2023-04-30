A soldier from Colorado Springs was among three service members killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska while returning from a training mission, the U.S. Army announced Saturday.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, was riding in a helicopter headed to Fort Wainwright from a mission in the Donnelly Training Area when it collided with another helicopter at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, about 50 miles east of Healy.

Also killed in Thursday’s crash were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, N.Y., and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah. A fourth soldier was injured in the crash and was admitted to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the Army.

The soldiers were attached to 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, according to a statement from the 11th Airborne Division.

"The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best," said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the battalion commander. "Our loss, however, cannot be compared to the suffering and loss which the family members of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chris Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart “Stew" Wayment are experiencing.”

"The loss of these Soldiers is devastating and is being felt by family, friends and military communities across Alaska," said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. "The families of Fort Wainwright and 1-25 are as strong a team as I've ever seen. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the fallen."

The U.S. Army announced Friday that it has grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky.

“The move grounds all Army aviators, except those participating in critical missions, until they complete the required training,” the Army said in a statement.