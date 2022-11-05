Springs Recovery Connection, known for training peer support coaches who help people maintain sobriety from alcohol and drugs, has a new name and a much-larger office where a community recovery center with like-minded organizations is taking shape.
First the new name: Serenity Recovery Connection.
It’s being unveiled at a Nov. 10 open house for donors, other supporters, clients and families.
Confusion with other organizations led to the renaming, said CEO Trudy Strewler Hodges.
“It’s a perfect time, as we move into this new building to have a new look and feel to what we do,” she said. “We want to create a recovery center focused on serenity, where people feel safe and cared for.”
Since being founded in 2014, the nonprofit has operated out of cramped quarters inside The Sanctuary Church on West Colorado Avenue.
After the organization’s first choice, a vacant church also on the westside, fell through due to neighborhood opposition, Serenity Recovery Connection in August purchased the former Boy Scout building at 985 W. Fillmore St.
Donations covered the $2.35 million cost, Hodges said.
Staff moved into the building at the end of August, and renovations are underway to turn the nearly 12,000-square-foot first floor into The Recovery Center.
A reception and intake area greets clients, who are referred by courts, jails, hospitals, treatment facilities, homeless shelters, families and self-referrals.
Walks-ins have nearly doubled in the 2½ months employees have worked in the new building, Hodges said.
Each client establishes a wellness plan so they can be successful in recovery, Hodges said.
“Moving into recovery is an ongoing journey,” she said. “We walk beside them for months to years.”
The organization has grown from serving 600 clients when Hodges took over in February 2020 to more than 2,000 today. She projects the number will near 3,000 by the end of next year.
“There’s a lot of need out there” Hodges said. “We’re just scratching the surface.”
Staff has increased from six people in February 2020 to 30 today.
Alcohol and drug use and overdoses increased during the pandemic, she said, as people sought ways to cope with their grief, fear, anxiety and other issues.
About 80% of the organization’s clients live in poverty, Hodges added, which increases the difficulty of obtaining treatment and recovery services.
“It takes months if not even a year for psychiatric counseling, therapy, medical services,” for poor or disenfranchised people on Medicaid, she said.
“We’re hoping The Recovery Center helps expedite getting services quickly.”
Toward the goal of treating the whole body, the organization is setting up offices for other community agencies to provide mental health counseling, medical guidance, job services, legal assistance, nutrition advice, yoga classes and other services for clients.
The organization plans to expand its 12 weekly support groups to accommodate up to 30 groups in an area that’s under development, and five more offices for coaching will take shape, in addition to the 16 spaces already created.
The second floor of the building is being leased to an insurance company, whose rent and utilities payments cover Serenity Recovery Connection's expenses such as snow removal, trash service and utilities, Hodges said.
“This building has meant the world to us, not only because we have the space to do the work, with staff able to be more effective and efficient, but it is really a welcoming center for recovery to take place,” Hodges said.